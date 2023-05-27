Develop adaptability to learn and grow, says Innocent Divya

May 27, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VELLORE

Be it the industry or life, students should develop the character of adaptability to learn and grow themselves, as it has become a prerequisite in the competitive world now, J. Innocent Divya, managing director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), Chennai, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the annual Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) Day 2023, which was organised by VIT at its campus here, Ms. Divya said that students should also develop the intent to help others in various ways, including financially and intellectually. “Be grateful to all those who helped you in achieving your dreams. Students should also have the same intent of helping others,” she said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, said that corruption has become a national disease that needs to be eradicated. Despite being aware of the menace and the laws that can be used to eradicate it, no efforts have been made so far.

Taking a leaf from his own life on English proficiency for rural students, the Chancellor said that he hailed from a remote village in Gudiyatham near Vellore and studied in Tamil medium up to intermediate level during his school days. But he managed to complete his graduation and clear the Civil Service Examinations way back in 1962. “Rural students can achieve English proficiency through hard work and spending extra hours on learning the language,” he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said that the country has been lagging far behind compared to developed countries in higher education. As per the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GEE), India has only 27 percent of its population in higher education compared to the USA (88%), Japan (65%), and South Korea (100%). In terms of per capita income, which is used to measure Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), India’s per capita income is only $2,500, whereas the other three countries are $70,00, $39,000, and $35,000, respectively, he said.

On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT; Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, assistant vice president, VIT; and Elavarasu Krishnan, vice president- product development, DELL Technologies, Bengaluru, were present.

