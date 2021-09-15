Devarattam exponent Kannan Kumar gets Rotary award

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:37 IST

Devarattam exponent Kannan Kumar was presented the Rotary Club of Madras East’s (RCME) ‘Dronacharya’ award for the year 2021 at a function held here recently. Learning the art form by watching the elders perform in his native Kodangipatti village from a young age, Mr. Kumar has contributed immensely in popularising the art, a release by RCME said.

It said that the artiste made the nuances of Devarattam reach people at all levels. Mr. Kumar managed to affirm the impact Devarattam had on many other art forms, including Bharatanayam. , the release said. It added that thousands of students had been trained by him over the years.

The award was instituted in the 2008 to honour exemplary teachers. Lakshmi Viswanathan, dancer, author and choreographer, was the chief guest at the function. The award was presented in association with Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

