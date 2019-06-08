Determination sees her through

It was determination to overcome odds that helped Jeevitha Paneerselvam qualify in NEET.

A student of the government girls higher secondary school in Anakaputhur, Jeevitha had passed Class 12 with 1,161 marks in 2017. “At that time, there was no clarity on whether the admission for MBBS would be through NEET. So the school did not conduct any special classes,” she said.

Earlier, she had stood third in the State in Class 10 with 497 marks. “I did not know what stream to choose and I asked my teacher for guidance. She said since NEET was not necessary for MBBS, she told me to take the biology group. But NEET became mandatory and I opted out. Last year, I took the test but scored only 361 marks,” Jeevitha said.

She started her schooling from Pallava Matriculation School, which has since shut down. She moved to the government school in Class 6 and though English was taught she says it was tough to understand the questions in physics. Her father is a daily wage earner in a garment factory and she has two sisters. Her elder sister has completed BCA and her younger sibling is in Class 12.

With her family supporting her decision, she joined a coaching centre in East Tambaram. “They gave me 50% discount as I was a good student. I had inhibition in approaching teachers to get my doubts cleared,” she says.

Jeevitha struggled with the subject as she had studied English only from Class 6. “The more I practised the better I got at solving the problems. I could manage chemistry and biology sections though,” she said.

She hopes to get into the Madras Medical College. “I am confident that I will be within 100 ranks and be eligible,” she said.

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that she would fund Jeevitha’s medical education.