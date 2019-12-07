Despite roping in Prashant Kishor, DMK to continue working with I-PAC’s splinter company, Demos Project

Despite Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) roping in well-known election strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming local body and State Assembly elections, the party has reportedly agreed to continue their relationship with Demos Project Pvt Ltd, a new Chennai-based company, consisting of at least 17 experienced executives from Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

DMK had entered into a contract with Demos Project Pvt Ltd to consult and manage the election campaign for the party a few months ago.

After the DMK parted ways with Prashant Kishor’s former associate, Sunil K., who has been in-charge of managing the party’s election strategy for the last few years including the recent successful Lok Sabha campaign, Demos Project’s role became uncertain since the company was set up to compete with I-PAC, which is an established player in the market.

The Hindu has now learnt that the DMK has agreed to retain the services of Demos Project for the next three months, for now.

A senior management executive from Demos Project told The Hindu that the party has agreed to pay the operational costs for the next 3 months.

“The party has proposed (but not promised) a model for us to work on. That will involve dealing with the party’s internal repair of organisational structure and handle President M.K. Stalin’s back office. The mandate is going to be greatly reduced in comparison to what it was previously (before Mr. Kishor’s contract) and also we shall not be able to stake claim if the party emerges victorious. This will also make it difficult for us to pitch to others later,” said the executive.

Sources in the company say that the renewed and reduced mandate would mean that the company is forced to look out for other opportunities in Tamil Nadu and other States.