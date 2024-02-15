Despite residents’ objection, decades-old banyan tree felled for road widening in Ranipet

February 15, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - RANIPET

Despite objections from residents, decades-old banyan tree on the Krishnagiri-Ranipet High Road at Melvisharam near Arcot town in Ranipet was felled by the highways department on Thursday for widening the two-lane stretch into four-lane route. Residents said that the tree had been a major landmark in the town for many years. Bus stops were also created near the huge tree as commuters preferred to board buses under the shade of the tree. Over the years, the tree has become a home for many local birds to nest on it round the year. “We are not against road widening. However, the chopped tree should be transplanted safely in the nearby open space to allow it to regrow. The tree has provided much needed shade to us all these years,” said S. Kandavel, a resident.

Officials of the State Highways, which executes the widening work, said the work had been taken up under the Comprehensive Rural Improvement Development Project (CRMDP) 2023-24 at a cost of ₹6 crore. In Arcot, the stretch covers a distance of 12 km. As both sides of the stretch had been thickly populated with houses and shops on patta land, widening work was being done on vacant government space on the stretch.

Of the total 12 km that comes within Arcot limits on the highway, only 1.6 km of the stretch hds been taken up for widening work. The chopped banyan tree was among 84 roadside old trees that were felled for the purpose. Apart from old trees, 45-50 electricity poles and one 240 KV transformer were also relocated for the work. “Traffic on the narrow two-lane stretch has been increasing. On an average, 25,000 vehicles use the stretch every day. Chopped trees will be replaced with fruit bearing shady trees on the route,” K. Saravanan, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE), State Highways, told The Hindu.

As per norms, each felled tree should be replaced by at least 10 saplings with adequate space between each other. The planted saplings should be maintained by the State Highway for a year before it has been given to a local NGO or panchayat. The green committee of the district administration will also monitor the saplings on such widening routes.