Despite renewed opposition, RSS determined about route march

While Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)‘s leader Thol. Thirumavalavan reiterated on Tuesday that the party would not allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its route march even on November 6, sources in the RSS said the organisation was determined to take out the march as planned.

A human chain demonstration was organised by the VCK along with the CPI (M), CPI, MDMK, Dravidar Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and few other organisations on Tuesday. It was a result of the route march originally planned by the RSS and a rally to counter it planned by the VCK and other parties on October 2. With the State government denying permission for both, the human chain demonstration was postponed to October 11.

The Madras High Court had ordered the State government to grant permission to the RSS to conduct the march on November 6. A senior representative of the RSS here said the organisation did not want to respond to or engage with the VCK or other political parties, which opposed the march.

“We have nothing to do with these parties. We approached the court, which has issued stringent directions to the State government to grant permission by October 30,” the representative said, adding that the RSS was hopeful that permission will be granted.