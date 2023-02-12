Despite lot of talk about social justice, Dalits in T.N. face atrocities every other day: Governor Ravi

February 12, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday said despite “talking so much” of social justice, Dalits in Tamil Nadu were facing atrocities “every other day”.

In a reference to the recent incidents, he said it could be mixing of human faeces in a water tank, public humiliation or assault, denial of entry into temples or discrimination at anganwadis.

According to him, the response of the law enforcement and criminal justice system was “awful” when it came to crimes against the Dalits and the rate of conviction was only 7% in rape cases, in which the survivors were women from the Scheduled Castes.

Citing a report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, he said 30% of Central government funds for building houses for Dalits was unspent in Tamil Nadu, while the majority of the remaining were diverted for other purposes. “So much for social justice,” he quipped.

On Ambedkar

Mr. Ravi was speaking in Chennai at a function to release Tamil translations of the books, ‘Modi@20: Dreams meet delivery’ and ‘Ambedkar & Modi Reformer’s ideas performer’s implementation’.

The Governor was of the view that while Ambedkar was earlier used only for political mobilisation, it was thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everyone started talking about him. Stating Ambedkar was a great nationalist, Mr. Ravi said people who spoke “too much” about the leader used to go blank when he asked a few questions about his contributions.

21st century phenomenon

Mr. Ravi said he had no hesitation in sharing his view that Mr. Modi was the “single, most impactful phenomenon of the 21st Century”, because of the transformation being seen in the country and in the global order that was becoming India-centric.

Since Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, he said, India had seen transformation impacting all sections of society. He felt the “magic” happened because of Mr. Modi looking the country as one organic family.

According to him, this was in contrast to how the country was seen earlier only in terms of differences. This led to what he termed the “Darwinian model of development”, in which the “smarter” got more resources, causing regional imbalances and contrasts like “south vs north” and “west vs east”.

He said that even within Tamil Nadu, there was hunger, poverty, untouchability and a huge prejudice against women, although people might proudly call it an “advanced,” “progressive” State by looking at a “macro level”.

He said there were “families” in this “Darwinian model of development”, who wanted to perpetuate themselves “by hook or by crook”. While a coalition of such interests was coming together now to try and defeat, it would not succeed as the country had awaken.

Model of governance

In a veiled reference, perhaps, to the “Dravidian model” of governance propagated by the DMK government, Mr. Ravi said, “People come up with some model or other, very fanciful model without knowing what that model is all about”.

He credited Mr. Modi with fundamentally changing the governance model from an earlier model of “patronage”, which, according to him, made people subservient to the government. He said Mr. Modi’s model brought out the talent, energy and capacity of people.

Mr. Ravi said that while India was now rising, its rise would not cause anxieties to other nations unlike the rise of other countries in the past. He said that how China made Sri Lanka “share its sovereignty” through debts was an example of the latter. He said some areas around the Hambantota port built with Chinese help in Sri Lanka were practically now Chinese territory.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan spoke on the different initiatives of the government, which were realising the vision Ambedkar had for India. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University; V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; and Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, spoke.