Despite lockdown, city celebrates I-Day

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 00:24 IST

The 74th Independence Day celebrations at government offices and private institutions in the State were marked by flag hoisting ceremonies. The office of the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) celebrated the occasion with Accountant General D. Jaisankar hoisting the national flag.

He said the annual accounts statements for the general provident fund of around four lakh employees of the State government had been uploaded on the website.

Chennai Port Trust chairman P. Raveendran, who hoisted the Tricolour, inspected the guard of honour and said, “Chennai Port has achieved a throughput of 46.76 million tonnes for 2019-20, but during the first four months of the current financial year, upto July, the traffic was 11.09 million tonnes. During July and August, we noticed a slight improvement in the traffic over the previous months,” he said.

M. L. Karmakar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, hoisted the flag on the Aayakar Bhawan Campus, and said the faceless appeals would be launched in September. Chief General Manager of BSNL V.K. Sanjeevi hoisted the national flag as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Celebrations were held at the offices of the State Election Commission, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Information and Public Relations.

Pradeep Yadav, Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, hoisted the tricolour and accepted the salute at the CMRL administration building in Koyambedu. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, executive director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), hoisted the flag. K. S. Bhushan, executive director, ONGC, Cauvery Basin, and S.N. Pandey, managing director, CPCL, hoisted the flag in their respective offices. Vice-Chancellors of State-run universities, such as the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and the Tamil Nadu Open University, also hoisted the Tricolour.

At VIT-Chennai, T. Ezhilarasi, headmistress of Villivakkam Panchayat Union Primary School, Puliambedu, was the chief guest. VIT vice-president Sekar Viswanathan handed over ₹25,000 to the school for development work. Chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam and Vice-Chancellor P.V. Vijayaraghavan hoisted the tricolour at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.