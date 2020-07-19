Despite high testing, uneven spread a concern

Tamil Nadu has increased the number of RT-PCR tests performed for COVID-19 with more than 47,000 persons now being tested daily.
This is a significant increase from the roughly 40,000 tests in the second week of July. Tamil Nadu overtook Maharashtra in the total number of tests a few weeks ago, and now leads the country. This has been aided by the ramping up of capacity, with the State now having 111 laboratories approved by the ICMR to perform RT-PCR tests.
However, the number appears to be concentrated in Chennai, which accounts for roughly 25% of the tests daily. With the State not releasing district-wise testing figures, it is unclear how equally spread they are. For instance, of the 47,539 persons tested on Friday, 12,259 were from Chennai. The other 36 districts accounted for 35,280 tests with an average of 980 tests each. While districts around Chennai and places like Madurai have increased the number of tests, with a high number of cases being reported, it is possible that some districts are testing way below this average.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath