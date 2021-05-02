Despite curbs, Tasmac rakes in revenue

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 01:17 IST

Despite lockdown restrictions, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has sold liquor worth ₹292.09 crore on the last day of April.

According to estimates provided by Tasmac sources, on April 30 the Chennai zone saw sales of ₹63.44 crore while Madurai and Coimbatore zones clocked sales worth ₹59.63 crore and ₹56.37 crore respectively. The Trichi and Salem zones saw transactions to the tune of ₹56.72 crore and ₹55.93 crore.

Sources said the sales were high due to a long weekend, and this had nothing to do with the election results which was slated to be announced on May 2. Salesmen at a few outlets in Chennai also noted that spending has been good at their outlets ever since the new lockdown norms came into place.

On April 24, ahead the Sunday lockdown, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government managed to sell liquor worth ₹252.48 crore. The Chennai zone, which includes Chengalpattu and neighbouring districts, recorded ₹58.37 crore on it sales book. On the same day, Tiruchi zone had punched in ₹48.57 crore in and Salem witnessed sales of ₹47.79 crore. The Madurai and Coimbatore belt saw ₹49.43 crore and ₹48.32 crore in sales.

Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the State, and on an average, sells liquor worth ₹130 crore-₹140 crore a day.