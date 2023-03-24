Despite Centre’s allocation of free rice, Tamil Nadu’s food subsidy bill continues to go up

March 24, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Despite the Centre making the rice allocation free to States under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Tamil Nadu government’s food subsidy bill is on the rise.

For the coming financial year, an allocation of ₹10,500 crore has been made. This year, it is expected to be around ₹ 11,500 crore. During 2021-22, the bill was about ₹ 9,320 crore.

In December last, the Union government announced that it would provide free grain to all NFSA beneficiaries for one year. As part of the NFSA allocation, Tamil Nadu’s share is approximately 36.77 lakh tonnes, of which the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category gets 7.83 lakh tonnes; Priority Household (PHH) ¬ 17.76 lakh tonnes and tide over ¬ 11.18 lakh tonnes.

Generally, rice accounts for most of the allocation of food grains. The allocation of rice under the NFSA was priced at ₹3 per kg. Over and above the allocation, the State has been buying rice from the Centre under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) which is of the order of 20,000 tonnes per month.

Initially, it was expected that the Centre’s decision might help Tamil Nadu save ₹1,650 crore in food subsidy. Besides, the transportation cost, according to a senior official of the Union government, would be borne totally by the Central government. Yet, the food subsidy bill has shown an upward trend even for 2023-24.

Explaining reasons, officials of the State government attribute two factors.

The steep increase in the selling price of rice under the OMSS. The Centre, in January, hiked the price of rice (including fortified rice) from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the OMSS at ₹34 per kg from ₹23 a kg, rendering the revised price almost as good as economic cost of rice. Even as per the calculations of the Central Food and Public Distribution department, the figures of economic cost per kg are ₹39.2 (budget estimates of 2023-24); ₹ 38.6 (revised estimates of 2022-23) and ₹ 35.6 (2021-22).

Paddy procurement has been showing a rising trend, as a result of which the bill is going up. Since August 1, about 28 lakh tonnes were procured. This may go up by some more lakh tonnes in the next four months, as the groundwater table has been generally good and farmers would like to raise paddy even during summer so that they get assured returns.