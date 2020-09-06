Desist from spreading falsehoods, Kiran Bedi tells Narayanasamy

Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday wrote an open letter to Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, urging him to desist from “spreading falsehoods against the Raj Nivas”.

The letter, which she said was issued in response to the several allegations appearing in the media as well as a letter received from the Chief Minister, sought an explanation on where the decision on salary payment to teachers was being held up and why.

“It is not pending with the Lt. Governor’s office. They are agitating. Please explain to the people that fisheries matter is not pending with the Lt. Governor’s office but somewhere you may know. They are agitating,” it said.

It also sought to know why the budget officer was assigned a personal security officer.

“Who was he threatened by and with what? This is all a matter of record.”

Stating that “though I can counter all that you are saying and alleging but perhaps it can be for another time”, Ms. Bedi wrote that she would rather see the Chief Minister set his priorities right and “take full help of the expertise and support given to us through the ICMR team the GOI has given to us to meet the challenges”.

“The Raj Nivas is playing its role, as it is expected to, in these very trying circumstances. I quite understand your non-appreciation of this for your own compelling reasons,” the letter said.