Desilting work nearing completion in Karaikal ahead of main agriculture season

With 85% of desilting work completed, the Public Works Department (PWD) is intensifying efforts to finish the remaining tasks in Karaikal before the Cauvery water reaches the district. The PWD has been carrying out desilting in preparation for the Cauvery water.

As per PWD records, in Karaikal, which has 27,000 acres of agricultural land, kuruvai or thalady crop is raised on 16,000 acres and 11,000 acres is brought under samba. Of the 339 irrigation channels in the district, 88 major irrigation channels in 210 km are maintained by the PWD. Desilting work on 189 km, taken up at an estimate of ₹79 lakh, is nearing completion. The department is confident that the remaining work will be finished before the Cauvery water reaches the district.

In addition to desilting, annual maintenance work, including the repair and replacement of shutters and bed dams, have been carried out. Several inoperative shutters have been restored to working condition across all communes at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Desilting work and the construction of protection walls have been undertaken for the Noolar channel, which irrigates about 30% of agricultural land in Karaikal. Similar work has been carried out on other major irrigation channels such as Vanchiyar, Nattar, and Thirumalairajanaru. Desilting has been performed on Nandalaru and Pravadayanar, which primarily serve as drainage channels and irrigate a small portion of agricultural land, the officials said.

The PWD has taken up preparatory work to store water in artificial lakes. Channels maintained by communes have utilised MGNREGA workers for desilting. Irrigation channels, including Nandalaru and Arasalaru, near railway areas and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects have been notified to the respective departments for prompt clearing.

PWD officials were keen to ensure that local farmers were involved in the entire process.

P.G. Somu, joint secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, he acknowledged the PWD’s efforts but highlighted the need for urgent repairs on many old shutters. He emphasised that officials should ensure the maintenance of check dams and the readiness of major lakes in Karaikal ahead of the arrival of the Cauvery water.