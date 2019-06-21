Desilt water storage area in Sathanur reservoir: farmers

Due to last year’s failed monsoon, almost all the waterbodies have gone dry.

Farmers associations in Tiruvannamalai have urged the district administration to take up desilting of Sathanur reservoir — the major water source for farming and drinking water for several regions in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts — without delay.

Farmers have been demanding the removal the silt from the reservoir for several years since the storage capacity has come down drastically. Their plight was highlighted during the farmers’ grievance redressal meetings, but the end result was ‘nil’.

Commissioned in 1958, the Sathanur reservoir has a storage level of 119 feet with a total water storage capacity of 7321 mcft.

When the water is released from this reservoir through the left and right canals, 7,543 acres of land get the benefits, according to members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

In all, 10,043 acres of agricultural land in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts get irrigated with the water released from the reservoir.

According to farmers, out of the 119 feet capacity, the silt could account for more than 10-12 feet in many water storage areas and it is important to clean the reservoir to improve storage.

Right time

A farmer from Thandrampattu, N. Kandhappan said, “This is the right time to take up desilting since there will be no water flow. Our repeated requests should be honoured at once.”

“Neither the Water Resources Department (WRD) or District Collector moved to save farmers from penury,” he regretted.

However, sources with the Sathanur Dam Water Distribution Circle said a survey on desilting was already conducted and the desilting work would be undertaken once the funds are sanctioned. A detailed project report has been submitted to WRD and orders awaited, they said.