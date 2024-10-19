ADVERTISEMENT

Desilt water channels in T.N. delta districts, Vasan urges DMK govt.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government should prevent agriculture fields from getting inundated during the Northeast monsoon season, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday (October 18, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to desilt water channels in the Cauvery delta districts and other areas to prevent agriculture fields from getting inundated during the Northeast monsoon season.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said water channels and drains should be desilted to avoid inundation during heavy rain. The State government should take into account the impact of inundation of farmlands during the rains last year, and take preventive measures on a war footing basis to avert such incidents.

