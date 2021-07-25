Desilt all waterbodies, says CM

Reviews Water Resources, Mining and Geology departments

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday reviewed the functioning of the Departments of Water Resources and Mining and Geology.

According to an official release, Mr. Stalin asked officials of the Department of Water Resources to undertake desilting of all waterbodies in the State and increase their storage. He also asked them to take steps to create new waterbodies and water storage structures, especially checkdams, to save rainwater in regions having no dams.

Mr. Stalin also reviewed water schemes, repair, renovation and restoration schemes and projects being implemented with World Bank funding.

At the meeting with officials of the Department of Mining and Geology, the Chief Minister reviewed the steps being taken to come up with a new policy to streamline the production of artificial sand and conversion of unused quarries into water storage facilities.