Design plan for modular hospital submitted to Tamil Nadu Health Minister

A multinational company in Chennai, on Thursday, submitted a design plan for building a portable, prefabricated 24-bed intensive care modular hospital to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.
According to a press release from Saipem India, the design could be dismantled and assembled seamlessly at any site. This initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility. The company had earlier donated 26 ventilators and 20 monitors worth around ₹2.5 crore.
M.B. Madhusudanan, senior general manager-human resources and Ravi Teja, head of engineering, Saipem India handed over the design plan to the Health Minister. K. Senthil Raj, mission director, National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu, R. Jayanthi, dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate and E. Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were present, the release said.
