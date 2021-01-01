01 January 2021 01:08 IST

Harmander Singh, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department

In 2021, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will focus on faecal sludge treatment projects, desalination, underground drainage, water supply and integrated stormwater drain projects.

We will develop faecal sludge treatment projects at 60 locations, covering smaller urban areas. Many town panchayats will get faecal sludge treatment projects. We plan to establish a desalination plant in Chennai, will 400 million litres per day (mld) capacity. In Villupuram district, a desalination plant of 60-mld capacity will be set up to improve drinking water supply..

Advertising

Advertising

The Kosasthalaiyar basin stormwater drain project in the Chennai Corporation is in the pipeline, and is expected to mitigate flooding in north Chennai, covering areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram..

Madurai will get water supply from Vaigai river, through a project with an estimated outlay of ₹1,300 crore. Water supply projects in areas such as Arupukottai will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹550 crore. In Coimbatore, we will establish an underground drainage system, at an estimated ₹350 crore. The Sivaganga combined water scheme, covering town panchayats and village panchayats, will take shape at an estimated ₹1,800 crore.