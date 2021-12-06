Deputy Tahsildar suspended

THENI

06 December 2021 20:21 IST

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan placed under suspension an official in the rank of Deputy Tahsildar, J. Manavalan, after he was arrested by police based on a criminal complaint on Monday.

A revenue official said following a complaint with the police, cases under IPC Sections 465, 468 and 471 were registered. The complaint was that Manavalan, working in Andipatti Tahsildar’s office, allegedly indulged in creating a fake document. The police arrested him on December 3.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said further investigation was on.