Tamil Nadu

Dy. Speaker hospitalised after testing positive

Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur after testing positive for COVID-19. Hospital sources said his condition was stable.

