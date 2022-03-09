Deputy Mayor orders removal of garbage

Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar on Wednesday asked officials to carry out an intense clean-up drive to remove garbage that had accumulated near the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Venkatapuram in Adyar zone.

He asked the officials to ensure that garbage did not get accumulated in the area henceforth. He discussed with officials the status of stormwater drain work to be carried out in the locality and at Jothiyammal Nagar.