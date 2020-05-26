Tamil NaduCHENNAI 26 May 2020 00:31 IST
Deputy CM undergoes medical check-up
Updated: 26 May 2020 00:36 IST
‘All reports within desired parameters’
Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday, was discharged late on Monday evening.
According to a statement from MGM Healthcare, Mr. Panneerselvam visited the hospital for a master health check-up on Sunday evening. A team of doctors examined the Minister and all reports were “within the desired parameters” to the team of doctors, it stated.
On Monday afternoon, Chief Minister and AIADMK's co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar visited Mr. Panneerselvam at the hospital.
