Deputy CM undergoes medical check-up

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday, was discharged late on Monday evening.

According to a statement from MGM Healthcare, Mr. Panneerselvam visited the hospital for a master health check-up on Sunday evening. A team of doctors examined the Minister and all reports were “within the desired parameters” to the team of doctors, it stated.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Minister and AIADMK's co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar visited Mr. Panneerselvam at the hospital.