Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin moves to third rank in inter-se seniority of Ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stands third in the inter-se seniority of Ministers of the Tamil Nadu government. Prior to his appointment as the Deputy Chief Minister last week, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, as Sport Minister, stood 10th in the seniority list.

His inter se seniority follows that of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan. This ranking is akin to that of Mr Stalin, who as Deputy Chief Minister in his father M Karunanidhi’s last cabinet, was ranked third after then Finance Minister K Anbazhagan.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu are the others in the top 10 Ministers (in that order) in the inter-se seniority.

Newly inducted Minister R. Rajendran stands 19th ahead of his Cabinet colleague R. Sakkarapani. Re-inducted Minister V. Senthilbalaji continues to be 21st in the list, which he was before he resigned the Ministership in February this year.

Another first-time Minister Govi. Chezhiaan is 27th in the seniority list, ahead of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Following Mr. Rajan in the list is re-inducted Minister S.M. Nasar in 29. Mr. Nasar was 28 when he was part of the M.K. Stalin government, which assumed office in May 2021.

On September 28, the Governor appointed Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister under Article 164 of the Constitution. Taking part in a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Women Development Limited on Monday, the Deputy CM distributed various awards to urban self help groups.

During his speech, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said: “Like the way a child rushes to his mother to show when he gets a prize, I have come here to visit the womenfolk after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.”

