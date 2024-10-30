Deputy CM reviews arrangements made in view of Deepavali

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the 108 Emergency Response Centre in Chennai on Wednesday night and reviewed the arrangements being made, in view of Deepavali on Thursday.

Though usually about 12,000 calls are received, about 60% more calls (about 20,000 calls) are expected in view of Deepavali, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters, after the review.

A total of 194 people are posted to receive the calls, who would be on duty on three more shifts, he said. The section in Kilpauk hospital in Chennai is kept ready to receive patients with burns, he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment over the timings within which bursting of high decibel crackers was allowed on Deepavali, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin appealed to the people to follow the instructions in this regard.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that a total of 1,353 ambulances were ready and as for Chennai, 70 were available round the clock. Senior officials also accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the review.