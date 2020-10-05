Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam’s political tweet creates flutter

CHENNAI

With the October 7 deadline for announcing the ruling AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 elections drawing closer, Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s tweet on Monday -- “All my decisions have been in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and workers of the AIADMK. They will remain so hereafter too” -- created a flutter in political circles.

In his tweet Mr. Panneerselvam quoted a popular saying: “Whatever happened, happened for good! Whatever happens, happens well! Whatever will happen will happen well!”

Mr. Panneerselvam’s tweet also assumes political significance because it is the first time that he has gone on record with a message of political overtones, after the stormy meeting of the AIADMK’s executive committee a week ago. It was at the end of the executive committee meeting that it was announced that the Chief Ministerial candidate would be declared on October 7.

Since Friday, Mr. Panneerselvam has met with a number of his supporters at his home district, Theni. On Sunday, he along with Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar and a few other MLAs, visited Usilampatti town to take a look at the site where the statue of P.K. Mookiah Thevar, a prominent follower of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and instrumental in establishing a number of educational institutions, in the area, is to be installed.

At the executive meeting, Mr. Panneerselvam had pressed for the early formation of an 11-member steering committee while Chief Minister and party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami did not agree to his demand. Supporters of Mr. Palaniswami had called for the immediate declaration of the party’s CM nominee.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s message is also being viewed in political circles as one that “forewarns party workers “to await a crucial decision” But, a key member of the Deputy Chief Minister’s camp said Mr. Panneerselvam has always been keen on ensuring “unity” within the party and this has been “illustrated” by the tweet too.