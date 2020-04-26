Deputy CM hits back at Stalin for criticising govt. over tax share

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised DMK president M.K. Stalin for repeatedly claiming that the AIADMK government had failed to uphold the State’s rights in relation to its share of taxes.

In a statement, he said there was no change in the Tamil Nadu government’s position that it was entitled to a higher share of Central taxes, adding that the government was consistently raising the issue.

The Deputy CM said Mr. Stalin had, while criticising him, quoted only a portion of his Budget speech, in which he had criticised the Centre, adding that he had changed his stance now. “This is wrong. Mr. Stalin is doing this only to find fault [with me],” he said.

Detailing the State’s position, Mr. Panneerselvam quoted certain portions of his Budget speech and said he had “full belief” that Tamil Nadu will receive the revenue deficit grant by the end of the year.

“Despite the government making it clear that we are readying a letter to be sent to the Centre, explaining how the State has been affected by the recommendations of the Finance Commission and insisting on a higher share [of taxes], it is sad that Mr. Stalin is raising these issues yet again,” he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK leader was engaging in needless controversies despite the government having clarified its position on the issue multiple times, that too at a time when the State and the country were fighting the COVID-19 battle.

‘Hasty lockdown’

Mr. Stalin on Sunday alleged that the four-day complete lockdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, which the government had announced in a “hasty manner” without making necessary arrangements, had increased fear and confusion among the people about the COVID-19 situation in T.N.

In a statement, he noted that people had rushed to shops in large numbers to buy essentials in the wake of the announcement, undermining social distancing norms.

“The complete lockdown was announced only on April 24, and the announcement had raised doubts as to whether the government had only implemented half measures during the lockdown,” he said.

“I had urged the government to extend the business hours of the shops till the evening. But people crowded the areas to buy essential commodities, which defeated the purpose of the complete lockdown,” Mr. Stalin said. Had the government made the announcement four days earlier, it could have avoided the rush, he added.