Deputy CM hands over appointment orders

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 00:42 IST

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday handed over appointment orders to 12 Junior Assistants, who have been recruited to the Treasury and Accounts Department through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

A total of 114 junior assistants have been recruited during 2018-19 and 2019-20 through the TNPSC for placement in Treasury and Accounts Department, an official release stated. Finance Secretary S. Krishnan and senior officials were present.

