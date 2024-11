Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour at Vadanemmeli in Chengalpattu district on Thursday. Ministers T.M. Anbarasan, T.R.B. Rajaa, Kancheepuram MP G. Selvam, Tiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji and officials of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu were also present.