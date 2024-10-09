ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM distributes house pattas to 17,427 beneficiaries

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing orders for house pattas to the beneficiaries at a government function in Avadi. 

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday distributed orders for house pattas to 17,427 beneficiaries at a government function organised at Avadi.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that so far pattas have been distributed to 35,603 beneficiaries in Chennai. The DMK government has been resolving the challenges in issuing pattas, Mr. Udhayanidhi said. Revenue

Minister for revenue and disaster management. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for minorities welfare S.M. Nasar, other senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US