Deputy CM distributes house pattas to 17,427 beneficiaries

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday distributed orders for house pattas to 17,427 beneficiaries at a government function organised at Avadi.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that so far pattas have been distributed to 35,603 beneficiaries in Chennai. The DMK government has been resolving the challenges in issuing pattas, Mr. Udhayanidhi said. Revenue

Minister for revenue and disaster management. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for minorities welfare S.M. Nasar, other senior officials were present.