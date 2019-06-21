Deputy BDO held on graft charges

The officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Vellore, arrested a deputy block development officer from Arakkonam. Jeeva (57) was caught redhanded while she received ₹56,000 from a real estate businessman. According to sources, she demanded ₹86,000 from the complainant Muthuraj for regulariasation of 172 residential plots. After negotiations, she accepted for a settlement of ₹56,000. She reportedly asked Muthuraj to wait near the railway station and when she received the money, DVAC officials caught her. Investigations are on.