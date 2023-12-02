Depute more police personnel to decongest traffic during heavy rain, CM instructs authorities

December 02, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday instructed authorities to depute more police personnel to handle traffic congestions during heavy rain. He also reviewed preparatory arrangements in 12 districts, as a depression in Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm around December 3.

Interacting with Collectors of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Vellore, and Villupuram districts, Mr. Stalin instructed them to ensure all precautionary measures were taken in the light of the latest weather predictions.

“The Electricity Board must take steps to prevent accidents during heavy rain and flooding. Teams with the necessary equipment should be kept ready to remove trees that might fall due to the cyclone,” Mr. Stalin said.

Chairing a meeting in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin said traffic congestion was reported during heavy rain and further instructed senior police officers to give special focus to traffic management during heavy rain. He also underlined the importance of synergy between the district administration, urban and rural local bodies, the police, the fire and rescue personnel, among others.

Mr. Stalin also instructed officials to ensure that stagnant rainwater was cleared using pumps. The Ministers, Chief Secretary, and Secretaries of the respective Departments could be informed about specific necessities over necessary relief measures, he added.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, senior officials, and senior police officers were also present.

