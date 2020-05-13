Dept. of Posts to open savings accounts for construction workers

In a bid to reach out to the construction workers affected during the lockdown, Department of Posts has joined hands with the State government to disburse financial assistance through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).
It is now in the process of opening IPPB accounts for construction workers across the State to help them avail cash aid without hassle. Officials of the Postal department said about 30,000 savings accounts have been opened for construction workers across the State in the past three days. Of them, nearly 7,000 savings accounts have been opened in Chennai city region. The data about registered construction workers was shared by the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Social Security Scheme) of the respective region with the post offices.
