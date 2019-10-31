Depression turns cyclonic storm; ‘Maha’ may intensify further

A depression that developed in the Comorin Sea has rapidly intensified into a cyclonic storm, named ‘Maha’, with a speed of 25 km per hour.

It lies centered over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and the Maldives area, about 130 km northeast of Minicoy, 130 km southeast of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep and 320 km west-northwest of Thiruvananthapuram. It is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over Lakshadweep by Thursday noon.

As many as 22 districts of the State are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall — between 7 cm and 24 cm — on Thursday. “The weather system may have an impact over the State till Friday, after which the rainfall may start to reduce,” said S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai. As the system is likely to move across Lakshadweep, heavy rain would be restricted to a few places in the State from Thursday afternoon. From November 1, the rainfall would begin to decrease steadily.

Rain readings

Nearly 80 weather stations across the State received heavy to very heavy rain during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

With 19 cm, Tiruttani registered the highest volume of rainfall in the State. The rain spell, which covered a vast geographical space, helped boost the State’s seasonal average from a marginal deficit on Tuesday to a slight excess on Wednesday, Mr. Balachandran said.

Since October 1, Tamil Nadu has recorded nearly 20 cm of rainfall, against its average of 17 cm — 14% more for the season. The Chennai district had recorded 26 cm of rainfall, against its normal downpour of 25 cm, as of Wednesday. Places in southern T.N. could get more rain than its northern parts till Friday.

The Chennai Collectorate has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Residents may raise complaints about unused borewells, waterlogging, dilapidated buildings and snapped live wires by calling the Chennai Collectorate helplines 1077 and 044-25243454, or by sending them via WhatsApp to 9384056232.