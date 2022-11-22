Depression likely to weaken on morning of November 22 in Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2022 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Chennai

The light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema

The Hindu Bureau

Light-to-moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area on the morning of November 22. As a result, light-to-moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on that date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 23, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

The depression moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 p.m. today over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Continuing to move west-northwestwards towards south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, it is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 6 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Depression moved west-northwestwards

The depression over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 05:30 hours IST today over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.1° N and longitude 81.4° E, about 130 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km southeast of Nellore and 340 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

Trending

  1. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
  2. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  3. Three persons killed as goods train rams into a railway station in Odisha
  4. No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule

(With inputs from agency)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US