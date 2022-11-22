Depression likely to weaken on morning of November 22 in Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2022 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Chennai

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area on the morning of November 22. As a result, light-to-moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on that date.

The light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 23, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

The depression moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 p.m. today over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Continuing to move west-northwestwards towards south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, it is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 6 hours.

Depression moved west-northwestwards

The depression over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 05:30 hours IST today over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.1° N and longitude 81.4° E, about 130 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km southeast of Nellore and 340 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

(With inputs from agency)