Depression crosses T.N., A.P. coasts; Puducherry records very heavy rainfall

It now lies over north Tamil Nadu and may move further west-northwestwards and weaken gradually, says the IMD.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai between 3 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather system began crossing the coast around 1.30 a.m. on Friday and completely crossed by 4 a.m. It now lies over north Tamil Nadu and may move further west-northwestwards and weaken gradually.

Rains pounded parts of Puducherry and Cuddalore during the time of crossing. Puducherry received a very heavy rainfall of 19 cm; Cuddalore (14 cm); Ranipet (11cm) and Tiruvannamalai (10 cm), Krishnagiri (8 cm) too recorded heavy rains till 6 a.m.

In Chennai, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam received moderate rains of 5 cm and 4 cm respectively till Friday morning.

The Meteorological department has withdrawn the red alert given for various districts. On Friday, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Erode, Salem and Tirupattur may receive heavy rains in one or two places. Various other places, including Chennai, may experience only light rains till Saturday.

Meanwhile, water release from Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs have been reduced to 500 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Friday. Both the water bodies recorded a rainfall of 5 cm each.