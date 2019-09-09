Deposit for power connections may go up

Consumers seeking electricity connections from theTamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) may have to pay more henceforth.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s State Advisory Committee met here on Friday to deliberate on a petition submitted by the Corporation in February 2018 to hike the charges. At the hearing, consumers representing various categories were learnt to have objected to the proposed “steep” tariff hike.

As per the proposal, the security deposit, to be paid by a domestic consumer for a single phase, will go up from ₹200 per service connection to ₹1,000 per kilowatt (KW). For three-phased connection, it will go up from ₹600 per KW to ₹1,800.

Registration and processing charges will go up from ₹50 to ₹400 for a domestic consumer.

Development charges will be levied, depending upon how the consumer is served, either through overhead lines or the cable. If a domestic consumer comes under the first category, he or she will have to pay ₹2,000, up from ₹400 (for single phase) and ₹1,400 (three phase). In respect of a three-phase connection, the unit of the charge will be the load of the prospective consumer, measured in term of kilowatt, instead of the present arrangement of service connection. If the consumer is served by cable, he or she will have to shell out ₹7,200 per KW.

During 2018-19, around 29 lakh new connections were given.

The earnest money deposit, which a new industrial unit will have to place with the Tangedco, will go up from ₹600 per KW to ₹2,000 for low tension category. In the case of high tension consumer, the new rate will be ₹3,100 per KVA (kilovolt ampere) from ₹800.

Inspection and testing of the electricity system at the place of the consumer, as of now, carries no charge. But, hereafter, it will vary between ₹580 for a single-phase domestic consumer to ₹1,920 for a three-phase domestic consumer whose load is above 18.3 KW. In respect of a high tension category, it will be ₹3,810.

A senior official of Tangedco said the previous revision in the charges was carried out in 2004 but and even then, it was not carried out comprehensively. Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, M Chandrasekar said a public hearing would be held.