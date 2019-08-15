Deposit compensation paid for motor accidents in annuity schemes: HC

In an attempt to cleanse the motor accident claims jurisdiction fraught with an unholy nexus between lawyers, police and others much to the disadvantage of the victims, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that henceforth compensation awarded by motor accident claims tribunals in Tamil Nadu as well as Puducherry should be deposited only in annuity schemes but for exceptional circumstances.

Justice P.N. Prakash directed the Registrar General of the High Court C. Kumarappan to issue a circular to all tribunals within two weeks for implementation of the recommendation made by an Expert Body headed by Justice K. Chandru, a retired judge of the court. He made it clear that the Motor Accidents Claim Annuity Deposit Scheme (MACAD) should become operational in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 1.

Even the quantum agreed upon through alternate dispute resolution mechanisms such as Lok Adalat and Mediation should get deposited only in the annuity scheme, the judge ordered. He further directed the State Crime Records Bureau as well as the station house officers of all police stations in the State to continue to upload online the First Information Reports (FIRs) and connected documents related to motor accidents cases.

Expressing satisfaction over the Detailed Accident Regime (DAR) on digital platform having been implemented in the State since March 2017 following interim orders passed by him on a case filed by Cholamandalam Finance alleging three fake claims having been made for one accident, the judge said, the access to documents by insurance companies, the victims and others would go a long way in cleansing the muck that had gathered over several years.

The judge also appreciated N. Vijayaraghavan, counsel for Cholamandalam, for his assistance to the court in streamlining the motor accident claims jurisdiction. It was during the hearing of the case, the court unearthed poaching of clients by advocates, involvement of touts and brokers and complicity with police officials, hospitals and ambulance drivers.

Since the Expert Body had done a commendable job in filing an exhaustive report with remedies for all the ills plaguing the system, the judge requested Advocate General Vijay Narayan to follow up the issue with the government and make sure that all recommendations made by Justice Chandru get implemented. He said that ever since the court began hearing the present case, 276 fake accident claims worth ₹48.22 crore had been withdrawn from various tribunals.

Pat for officials

In so far as another issue concerning provision of intensive trauma care to motor accident victims during the first 48 hours after the accident, the judge appreciated the top officials of the government for having convened a meeting on July 31 when it was decided to create a separate corpus fund for such emergency care. It was further decided to involve the insurance companies in the initiative and make them pay for the creation of the infrastructure.

Accepting the idea, the judge directed the General Insurance Council, an umbrella institution of all insurance companies, based in Mumbai to participate in the future meetings called by the government officials and deliberate as to how could it assist in providing the best possible trauma care during the golden hours.