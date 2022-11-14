Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Deportation order for the four Sri Lankan national convicts expected soon, says Tiruchi Collector

November 14, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Blood relatives of the four convicts could meet them at the Special Camp after obtaining due permission, said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar interacts with Murugan alias Sriharan and Santhan, the convicts released in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, at the Tiruchi Special Camp on November 14, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday said the orders for deporting the four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, currently lodged in the Special Camp at Tiruchi, were expected in 10 days. 

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Special Camp, Mr. Pradeep Kumar, while replying to a query as to how long would it take to send the convicts back to their country, stated that as per procedure, a communication would be sent from here to the country concerned.

A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

The foreign country concerned would verify whether they were citizens of that nation and communicate back. Based on this communication, the deportation would take place, he said, adding that the deportation order was expected in 10 days. 

The Collector said arrangements had been made for providing basic amenities separately to the four convicts — Murugan alias Sriharan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — housed in the Special Camp after the Supreme Court ordered their release

Permission to meet kin

Two of the men, Robert Payas and Jayakumar wanted space for walking within the camp, the Collector said, adding that they were told that necessary arrangements would be made for their request.

Replying to a query, he said arrangements had also been made to provide food to the four convicts as sought by them.

Answering another query, the Collector said blood relatives and relatives of the convicts could meet them after obtaining due permission. 

