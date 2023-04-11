HR&CE department will not interfere in administration of private temples: Minister

April 11, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department will not interfere in the running of private temples that are being administered properly and have no complaints against them, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said here on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons after handing over gold bond certificates for the gold smelted from Kamakshiamman temple in Mangadu and Devi Karumariamman Temple in Thiruverkadu to the respective temple trustees, Mr. Sekarbabu said that the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had specifically instructed that the department should not interfere in the affairs of private temples. “We will take steps only if there are complaints and take corrective measures, if need be,” he said when asked if the department had plans to take over private temples in the State.

The department was conducting a survey of temples that did not have enough funds and these would be included in the list of temples for ‘oru kaala pujai (one time puja)‘. He said that so far a total of 77 temple tanks had been renovated at a total cost of ₹57 crore. This year, another 40 would be renovated for which tenders would be called soon.

On the scheme of smelting gold jewellery offered by devotees to temples, he said that so far four temples had been included in the scheme and a total of 176.195 kg of gold had been smelted in the Central government’s mint. THe value of the precious metal stood at ₹91.16 crore and the temples were getting an annual interest of ₹2.06 crore. “For the past ten years all this gold was lying idle. Now as trustees are being appointed, the gold is being smelted and converted to gold bonds. Soon the gold donated by devotees in nine more temples would be placed under gold bond scheme,” he explained.

Secretary, HR&CE department B. Chandra Mohan said that the gold donated by devotees was only being weighed, valued and smelted to get 24 carat gold. “Jewellery presented to the deities as ornaments or for other purposes are not being included in this. The work is being supervised by retired judges and carried out with the participation of hereditary trustees, department officials and devotees,” he added.