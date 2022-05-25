Department selling tomatoes at ₹70-80 a kg at fresh farm outlets

Attempting to keep a check on the soaring prices of tomatoes, the Cooperative Department is selling them at ₹70-80 a kg through 65 Farm Fresh outlets.

“This would continue till the time the prices of tomatoes in the open market are under control. Depending on the necessity, tomatoes are being sold in ration shops too,” an official release said. Till May 23, 18 MT of tomatoes have been sold for ₹0.15 crore.