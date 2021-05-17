School Education Department revamped

Director of School Education post scrapped, Commissioner given more powers

In a major restructuring of the School Education Department in Tamil Nadu, the Director of School Education post has been done away with, while the Commissioner of School Education has been granted more powers.

In a reshuffle of officials announced a few days ago, K. Nanthakumar, who was the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, was transferred and posted as the School Education Commissioner.

Mr. Nanthakumar took charge on Monday.

A senior official told The Hindu that the last two officers (IAS cadre) posted as the Commissioner of School Education had less powers, while the Director of School Education, a non-cadre post (not occupied by an IAS officer) had more powers.

“That way, two officers were doing almost the same thing but the Commissioner had lesser powers than the Director. Henceforth, the Commissioner of School Education, an IAS cadre post, would remain with all the powers and the Director of School Education post would cease to exist,” the official said.

The move to do away with the post of School Education Director has raised concerns among teachers’ associations in the State. In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation appealed to the government to roll back this move.

“A School Education Director is an official who has worked with the department for over 20 years and is someone who can guide the department. It is not a good idea to centralise the power and do away with the post of Director, who is integral in coordinating with the CEOs, DEOs, teachers and parents on a day-to-day basis,” said Patric Raymond, general secretary, TNGTF.

The Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary Graduate Teachers’ Association has appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision. “The teacher community is strongly opposing the move,” their statement read.

The Tamil Nadu Asiriyar Munnetra Peravai, too, said the government should consider the welfare of the Department and roll back the decision to scrap the School Education Director’s post.