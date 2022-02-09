DEO inspects counting centre

VILLUPURAM

09 February 2022 22:12 IST

Mohan checks basic amenities, security arrangements

District Election Officer and Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday inspected the arrangements made at a counting centre in Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary School in Thiruvennainallur for the upcoming local bodies elections.

Accompanied by senior officials, he checked the availability of basic amenities like electricity and water supply and inspected the counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the officials to strengthen security measures and ensure that cameras were installed inside the booth to facilitate free and fair elections.

