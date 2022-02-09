Tamil Nadu

DEO inspects counting centre

District Election Officer and Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday inspected the arrangements made at a counting centre in Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary School in Thiruvennainallur for the upcoming local bodies elections.

Accompanied by senior officials, he checked the availability of basic amenities like electricity and water supply and inspected the counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the officials to strengthen security measures and ensure that cameras were installed inside the booth to facilitate free and fair elections.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 10:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/deo-inspects-counting-centre/article38403716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY