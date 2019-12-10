Dentist posts to be created in Tamil Nadu government hospitals at the sub-district level, says Health Minsiter

Dentists will be appointed at the sub-district level in taluk and non-taluk government hospitals, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration of the third global conclave of Academy of Dentistry International (ADI) here, he said that the decision announced in the Legislative Assembly will soon be implemented. He said that the government was also planning to introduce mobile dental clinics in the districts.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that 900 new posts, which will include 300 doctors and 600 paramedical staff, will soon be created through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) for each of the nine new medical colleges to come up in Tamil Nadu.

He highlighted that Tamil Nadu has also sought approval for four more medical colleges in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, and Ariyalur.

Arguing that Tamil Nadu has remained a trend-setter in healthcare, the Minister said that the State has already achieved the goals set for 2030 for the health sector, as part of the sustainable development goals listed by the United Nations.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam, who inaugurated the conference, appealed to ADI to collaborate with Tamil Nadu government to create awareness on oral health among school students. He said that oral health was becoming a major challenge, particularly in India and South Asian countries, because of consumption of sugar and tobacco.

R.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, which is hosting the conclave, said that with more than 3,200 published papers, 160 patents, and focus on quality and affordable healthcare, Saveetha Dental College was becoming a model institution.

The conclave also observed the centenary of the beginning of dental practice in India by R. Ahmed, the Padma Bhushan awardee who is considered the father of Indian dentistry.

Gerhard K. Seeberger, president, ADI, B. Rajkumar, president, India chapter, ADI, and Y. Bharath Shetty, acting president, Dental Council of India also spoke.