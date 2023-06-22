Dental treatment for Anamalai’s rescued tiger a success: veterinary team

June 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The treatment done for a lost canine tooth of a tiger, that is being rehabilitated in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), is a success, according to veterinarians.

A team comprising K. Sridhar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; E. Vijayaraghavan, Forest Veterinary Officer of ATR; A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division; N.S. Manoharan, Additional Director of Veterinary Services (retired) and an experienced dentist examined the tiger on Monday.

The tiger, now sheltered in an open enclosure of 10,000 square feet in the core area of the ATR at Manthirimattam in the Manambolly forest range, was lured into a cage ahead of the medical examination to restrict its movement

“A veterinarian and a caretaker approached the cage in camouflaged dress. The big cat was hand sedated using a syringe, without causing stress to it,” said a veterinarian who was part of the medical examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post sedation, the tiger was shifted to a nearby room where a radiography was done to assess the treatment done for its right upper canine which was removed in September 2022. The right upper canine had a crack when it was rescued as an orphaned cub from a tea estate near Valparai in September 2021.

“After removing the cracked canine, the veterinary team assisted by a root canal specialist had filled the cavity with biodentine in September 2022. The review examination done on Monday showed that the procedure was a success. The tiger was shifted to its enclosure immediately after the examination,” added the veterinarian.

The tiger, now aged two-and-a-half-years and weighing around 140 kg, is healthy and active according to the team of veterinarians. The tiger, which is the first big cat to be rewilded in Tamil Nadu, is being fed meat and live animals like rabbit and wild boar in the open enclosure. Two dedicated staff are taking care of the animal with minimal contact. The Forest Department has proposed to set up a herbivore enclosure adjacent to the open enclosure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.