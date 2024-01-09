Denmark’s green fuels alliance to boost sustainable energy solutions sector

January 09, 2024 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - CHENNAI

At the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, Denmark announced a Green Fuels Alliance India (GFAI) initiative to boost collaboration between the two countries in the sustainable energy solutions sector and advance its joint global goal towards carbon neutrality.

Led by the Danish Embassy and the Consulate-General of Denmark in India, the alliance is a strategic initiative poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the green fuels sector, including green hydrogen, by fostering innovation, collaboration, and partnerships between Danish industries and their counterparts in India.

The GFAI’s primary objective is to promote sustainable energy growth in India by establishing an ecosystem that encourages collaboration among businesses, government entities, research institutions, and financial stakeholders. Nine pioneering Danish organisations — Maersk, Topsoe, Umwelt Energy, Mash Makes, European Sustainable Solutions, Novozymes, Danfoss, Brdr. Christensen and Hydrogen Denmark — have committed themselves to the GFAI initiative as founding members. Meanwhile, the GFAI’s advisory board members include India Hydrogen Alliance, Energy Consortium at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the Danish Energy Agency and State of Green.

The announcement comes at time when India is working towards achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The GFAI is demonstrative of activities under the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) signed between India and Denmark in 2020.

H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, said such an international collaboration had the potential to greatly aid the global green transition.

“Our planet needs action. The Tamil Nadu investors’ summit is happening at this important junction. Happy to see the special efforts, through the GSP, to inspire India in its endeavours of greening its development. The GFAI is powering initiatives within the energy transition. May our joint contributions be significant and inspirational,” he added.