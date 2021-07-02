Denmark looks to set up centre for offshore wind in T.N.

Danish Ambassador to India meets Chief Minister, Ministers

Denmark is keen on setting up a Centre of Excellence for Offshore Wind and believes that Tamil Nadu is the best place for it as wind patterns are consistent here. A location has also been identified, Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane has said.

Mr. Svane met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday and discussed Denmark’s relationship with the State, dating back to 400 years.

In an interview with The Hindu after the meeting, Mr. Svane said the Centre of Excellence would develop the best technology to cater to offshore wind.

“There is no offshore wind facility in India for the time being, and of course you need to develop a technology that will cater to the specific conditions in India and along its coastline. Tamil Nadu can become the hub for offshore wind [energy] manufacturing,” he said.

Mr. Svane said a location had been identified and formal approval was being awaited before an announcement could be made.

He said the Centre could help develop common research, optimise the design of the blades [of the wind mills] and the height of the towers and secure the transmission of electricity from an offshore wind farm with substation cables, among other things.

Terming the new Tamil Nadu Cabinet “dynamic”, Mr. Svane said there were 13 Danish companies in the State, employing around 7,200 people. Seven firms were in the process of establishment, while four more were considering setting up their units here — most of them being in the wind energy sector — he added.

Simon Apelblat Thomsen, counsellor, environment, Danish Embassy, also met the Water Resources Secretary and expressed their interest in a potential collaboration with the State to help fight water wastage, monitor groundwater quality and depletion, and rejuvenate groundwater in Tamil Nadu, among a number of other potential initiatives.